Watertown Township cancels Memorial Day Parade to help community heal after tragedy

Watertown Township officials have canceled upcoming events, including the Memorial Day parade, to support the grieving family of the recent tragic accident.

Currently, the family has requested peace during this time.

Video shows Township Clerk Carolyn Brokob explaining the needs of family and community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in Watertown Township. Hearts are still healing after tragedy struck over the week, and township officials are finding ways for both family and community to continue healing.

We told you Monday that 36-year-old Ashley Marie Monroe now faces several felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and hitting more than a dozen people with her car.

Two people were killed.

Since then, the community has been coming together to support one another.

The family has asked that these efforts lessen as they take time to process and grieve. Township Clerk Carolyn Brokob says because of this, the township has canceled upcoming events, including their Memorial Day parade.

"The parade route goes right along Wacousta Road, which is right in front of the family home and the scene of the horrific accident," said Brokob.

Brokob says that the Board of Trustees decided to cancel the parade Monday night to grant peace throughout the township and prevent the family from experiencing any flashbacks due to sirens, loud noises, and crowds.

