WATCH: The team behind many signs you see in Mid-Michigan

If you’re from DeWitt, you have seen plenty of signs. Some you may see are done by a Dewitt resident and his team.

“We’ve been doing the band forever, some of our local real estate agents.” said General Manager Mike Mollitor of MMD Signs.

This is a different type of sign language that Mollitor has been doing for over 30 years.

He started in 1992 working for a sign company, and then the state of Michigan where he taught prisoners the sign trade.

Then after 14 years, Mollitor went his own way.

“I started doing signs in my garage,” said Mollitor.

But he quickly saw it was more than he signed up for.

“You know once we knew that it could be much bigger, it was like yeah I gotta take the next step,” said Mollitor.

And he has.

Today, Mollitor works in a 5000 square foot warehouse with his partner Mark Richey.

"Well expanding the business has been the biggest undertaking. There was a shift where we were not so much making signs but we started making a company. And that was the biggest challenge." said Richey

And while they're making signs for national brands, they're also remembering their roots.

"Builders, real estate agents, etc... All over Dewitt you'll see signs by MMD Signs."

A craft 30 years in the making from one letter to the next.

“From start to finish, to completed signs installed, it's a huge gratification,” said Mollitor.

And with plenty of signs around the area that mike and his team have created, its safe to say that they have made their mark on the community.

