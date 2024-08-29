WATCH: Neighbors' excitement as Trump touches down at LAN Airport

Thursday, Former President Donald Trump touched down at the Lansing Airport ahead of his visit to Potterville.

The plane hit the tarmac around 2:45 with neighbors lined up at the fence line to support.

Video shows neighbors reaction to Trump flying in.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A sight you don't see every day in the mid-Michigan skies. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, at the Lansing Airport, where neighbors expressed their excitement as former President Trump’s plane landed.

"He is going to make America right again, good again, and great again," said Steelye.

For neighbors like Jacqueline Steelye, former President Trump's flight into Lansing was a sight to be seen. While other neighbors, like Dawn Sherman, shared their thoughts on the campaign,

"I love how he is taking care of our country and our veterans, and old people like me. I just love it," said Sherman.

While seeing the plane was a priority for many, resident Sheri Westerhof is focused on Trump himself.

"I just want to see him. I've seen him on the news, social media, been supporting him for years, and I just wanted a chance to be here in person," said Westerhof.

Showing her support in person rather than online is a big difference. Westerhof says since the July assassination attempt against Trump, seeing him in person feels more real and is a stronger connection to his campaign. That’s why Westerhof came to the airport.

"The most important thing to me is when stuff goes down when it hits the fan, I want Trump in the room," said Westerhof.

The spotlight on Michigan continues next week.

President Joe Biden is set to arrive in the Great Lakes State, but a location hasn't yet been announced.

