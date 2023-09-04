Watch: Fisherman shares life lessons about fishing as season wraps

Summer is coming to a close and that means the end to fishing season

Fisherman Andrew Broskie says that fishing has taught him life lessons

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm in Dewitt where today's holiday is the unofficial mark for the end of summer. But there are still a couple days left for fishing and I actually got to talk to one gentleman who makes it his passion.

"It's something I grew up doing as a hobby that I enjoy. It's relaxing and it takes a lot of stress out." said Broskie

Broskie says he spends most of his weekends fishing. Especially now that summer is coming to a close. With one of the last stops being at the looking glass river in Dewitt.

"We planned on where we were going to go. We weren't really sure if we were going to come here or go to the lake, but we had time to do both," said Broskie

Broskie says that taking the time to be out in nature allows for a chance to take a break from the busy world.

"I think fishing teaches you a lot about patience. And that's the biggest thing you need in life is patience. And a lot for these days you don't see that. And that's what it taught me is things will come, but be patient for it."

And as Broskie patiently waited for a catch, his lesson paid off.

"It's a rainbow baby trout!" said Broskie

A catch on the last day of summer making the waiting worth it.

"Well that was my first catch here on the looking glass!" said Broskie

