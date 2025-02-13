WATCH: DeWitt neighbors make the most of snow day with sledding

The Football Stadium Hill in DeWitt is a place where I used to sled on snow days.

Cole Szostak loves snow days, getting excited to race down the hill and create fun memories with his dad, Jon.

Watch the video above to see Jon and Cole's day of sledding.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

What you just saw wasn't just any hill—it's the very same one I used to race down as a kid on snow days. I grew up here in DeWitt. Now, for families like the Szostaks, that hill is still a place where memories are made—one slip, one laugh, at a time.

And as much as Cole loves a plate of chicken nuggets, there's nothing that gets him as excited as a good, old-fashioned snow day.

"Sometimes I think I want to jump off a hill and get myself dirty with the snow..."

Jon: "Uh, okay!"

Thursday, I spent the day on that same hill in DeWitt—right next to the football stadium. Or, as Jon likes to say...

"This is kind of the famous hill at the school here..."

And before long, more neighbors joined the fun, proving the hill is the place to be on a snow day.

But for Jon, the real magic of the snow is the chance to spend a little extra time with his son, creating moments that will stick with them forever.

"It's exciting! It's a day off of work, and we're doing some sledding, and making some memories. It's been a while since we've had snow, so it's always fun when it happens."

And as Cole said, his love for chicken nuggets is strong... but sometimes, it's really about a snow day to sled, laugh, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook