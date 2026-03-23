War in Iran causes fertilizer and fuel prices to spike for farmers ahead of spring planting

The war in Iran is disrupting global supply chains, causing fertilizer and fuel prices to spike and creating uncertainty for farmers in mid-Michigan as spring planting approaches.

The war in Iran is disrupting global supply chains.

Fertilizer and fuel prices are spiking for local farmers.

The rising costs are creating financial uncertainty ahead of spring planting.

WATCH: War in Iran drives up fertilizer and fuel prices for local farmers

War in Iran drives up fertilizer and fuel prices for local farmers

I visited Reese Farms in DeWitt Township Monday, where a conflict overseas is creating real challenges here at home as farmers feel the pressure.

Farmer Robert Reese said his fertilizer supplier quoted about a 26% increase. He was able to lock in his fertilizer just before the spike.

“Prices were very consistent for most of the winter. Very flatline until about three weeks or so with the conflict,” Reese said.

Experts say the sudden jump is tied to the war in Iran. I talked with Theresa Sisung with the Michigan Farm Bureau Monday to get the bigger picture on how this impacts Michigan farmers during an already tight time.

“Because fertilizer is a global market, we’re seeing increases in fertilizer prices because other places are worried about whether or not they’re going to get supply,” Sisung said.

“Farmers are really trying to sharpen their pencils and figure out where they can find positive margins if they can find positive margins at all,” Sisung said.

Although Reese’s margins on fertilizer remain unaffected, other rising costs due to the conflict are hitting hard.

“Unfortunately we’re not as lucky on the fuel side of life. We are gonna wait this out to see where it goes here the next few weeks,” Reese said.

Reese said all the uncertainty is taking a toll.

“Everyday there’s a new headline. One day the markets up, next day the markets down and it’s just more uncertainty," Reese said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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