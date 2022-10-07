Want to know who will be on St. Johns' ballot next month? Here's how!

There's just one month until election day in St. Johns, where four candidates are running for just two open city commissioner positions and five candidates are running for the Board of Education.

To ensure voters know enough about each candidate before they hit the polls on Nov. 8, the St. Johns Call-In Coalition is hosting a public forum.

It's scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the RESA Building on US-127 in St. Johns, but it will also be live-streamed on the coalition's Facebook page.

There will be a facilitator asking questions, but residents are also encouraged to ask the candidates questions about their platforms and qualifications.

Running for one of the two open seats on the city commission are Scott Dzurka, Ryan Lynch, Roberta Cocco and Tyrell Wilson.

Running for six-year terms on the school board are Robert Watson, Richard Drabek and Christine Mansfield. Running for partial terms are Katheryn Elliot and Matthew Charles Boak.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook