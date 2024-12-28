WAITING ON ICE: Why one Clinton County business is praying for cold weather

Many businesses in Clinton County, like Grand River Bait & Tackle, rely on snow and ice for winter traffic, with no ice meaning fewer customers.

Anna Werner, the owner, highlights that many fishermen only fish during the ice season, so the lack of ice affects her business directly.

Watch the video above to see how Werner is adjusting to the unpredictable ice season. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Mother Nature kinda slaps us in the face more often than not," said Werner.

For some businesses here in Clinton County, no snow could mean no business... I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how businesses are hoping to stay afloat this winter.

Anna Werner has been fishing her entire life. And helping people enjoy the great outdoors is how she earns a living. She owns Grand River Bait and Tackle in Clinton County.

"I like inspiring other people to go fishing," said Werner.

But Werner told me there is one problem...

"There are a whole community of fishermen who don’t even fish open water at all... The only time they ever fish is on the ice," said Werner.

She's waiting on ice because she says the more of it we see on neighborhood lakes, the more money her business can earn. The winter is young, and she's still waiting but remains hopeful.

Werner told me that to help her business stay stable now, she is looking at stocking items like pet food and other goods to keep on the shelves to make up for the uncertainty that ice fishing brings.

