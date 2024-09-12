Victim identified in Dewitt Apartments shooting

The victim in the Dewitt Township apartment complex shooting has been identified by authorities as 26-year-old Emily Hansen.

Dewitt Township Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say a suspect is facing a charge of open murder. We're not naming him because he hasn't been formally charged.

Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at the Fountain Park Apartments and found Hansen had been shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Dewitt Township Police Department.

