UPDATE: Watertown Township deadly accident defendant bound over for trial, new charges added

Ashley Monroe, initially charged with 11 counts, faces additional charges including two counts of second-degree murder following a fatal accident in May.

Family members of the victims heard police officers describe the chaotic scene as prosecutors requested further charges based on new evidence.

After the preliminary exam, Monroe’s case is set for trial with her first court hearing scheduled for January 25th. Watch the video above to see footage of the trial.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A woman charged with drunk driving in a deadly crash is back in court. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, with what new charges she’ll face.

Prosecutor: "Were you there to observe this on scene on May 18th, 2024?"

Officer: "Yes."

Friday, family members of victims of May’s deadly accident in Watertown Township heard police officers describe the chaotic scene.

Officer: "When you have one of this magnitude, you just try to deal with it and handle it as best as you can."

Ashley Monroe was initially charged with 11 counts for the deadly accident in which Jonathan Esch and Daniel Harris were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured. Police say Monroe was driving drunk when she allegedly struck the family while they were walking back from Gloria Miller Park in Watertown Township. Investigators say her BAC was twice the legal limit.

Friday, based on three days of emotional testimony in the preliminary exam, prosecutors asked the judge to add four additional charges.

Prosecutor: "People would also move to add counts 12 and 13."

These included two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Esch and Harris.

"When it comes to the request for counts 14 and 15, I’m going to find that there is sufficient probable cause to bind the defendant over on the charge of second-degree murder," said the Judge.

Family members of the victims declined to speak following Friday's hearing. Monroe’s case has been bound over to circuit court for trial. Her first hearing is scheduled for January 25th.

