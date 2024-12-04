UPDATE: Preliminary trial underway for deadly Clinton County hit-and-run

On May 18th, two people—Jonathan Esch (30) and Daniel Harris (42)—were killed by an alleged drunk driver, with several others injured.

Prosecutors say Ashley Marie Monroe had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and is now facing 11 felony charges.

Monroe's preliminary hearing continued on Wednesday, with more scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. Watch the video above to see more.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Families are making their voices heard following a tragedy in my neighborhood. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at the Clinton County Courthouse with updates on a case involving the deaths of two people, with even more hurt, in what authorities say was a drunk driving incident.

On May 18th, a family was struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking back to their home. Thirty-year-old Jonathan Esch and 42-year-old Daniel Harris were killed, while many others were left with injuries. Prosecutors say Ashley Marie Monroe had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. She is now facing 11 felony charges.

Wednesday marked the second day of her preliminary hearing, and family members recalled that tragic day.

Court is scheduled to pick back up on Friday, starting at 8 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook