UPDATE: New information on Bath Township standoff

Bath Township Police respond to welfare check at 9:16 a.m. at a home on Clark Road near Watson Road in Bath Township.

After multiple attempts of unsuccessful contact with individual, shots fired at area of responding officers.

Building burned down hours later with individual inside.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tonight, we're also following up on another major story.

One person died after a standoff with police and a fire here in Bath Township.

Let's recap what happened.

Tuesday morning, Bath Township Police responded to a welfare check at 4862 1/2 Clark Road in Bath Township.

Officers tried to communicate with a person inside the house, but those attempts were all unsuccessful.

Later, shots were fired from the home and officers put the surrounding area on lock down.

"The notice said shelter in place between Watson and Chandler on Clark road. And us being on Clark road and us knowing that's the corner were by kind of freaked us out," said Russ Hamilton, a resident of Bath Twp.

Bath schools were also told similar.

"It's my second day of middle school. My principal just said shelter in place, don't go outside," said Rylan Hamilton, a student at Bath Middle School.

Later, officers observed smoke coming from the home and police said that due to the subjects erratic and dangerous behavior, the fire could not immediately be extinguished.

The structure was indicated as a total loss and the investigative crews later discovered a body within the remnants of the building.

While we have some information, the investigation is still on-going and i will have further updates when we learn more.

