UPDATE: Elected Eagle supervisor Troy Stroud speaks on future of township

After a 72% voter favor, Troy Stroud was elected as the new Eagle Township Supervisor

As the township recently struggled with transparency issues, Stroud hopes to restore the relationship between community and leadership

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There is a changing of the guard in Eagle Township after voters throw their support behind Troy Stroud in the township supervisors race.

"I'm just really happy we had a good turnout for an off year election. The people spoke pretty clearly on this issue, and we're looking to get things back to normal in eagle and move forward as a community," said Stroud.

The issue the township was facing was transparency issues from the board when the proposed 1200 acre megasite came to Eagle. The megasite would bring a microchip or battery plant to the township and offer many new jobs. But Stroud says that issue will now be brought back to the board.

"Well with the megasite at this point there is no buyer. There is nothing really other than the NDA that's been signed. That is something that will go to the board and we'll discuss the next steps on that," said Stroud.

I reached out to leap and Patti Schafer for their take on the results and what it this means moving forward. As leap is developing a response, we will update this story when we have it. I did not hear anything from Patti Schafer.

