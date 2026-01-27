United Airlines returns to Lansing airport with daily Chicago flights starting in May

United Airlines is returning to Lansing's Capital Region International Airport in May, bringing four daily flights to Chicago and expanding travel options for mid-Michigan neighbors.

The airline announced Tuesday that the new service will begin May 7, offering flights to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The addition will increase daily flight options from Lansing to Chicago from the current 2-3 flights to 6-7 flights daily.

"I'm just glad to hear it. It's another option," said Terry Dusseau, a Lansing neighbor who frequently travels to Chicago with his wife.

Dusseau said the new service will provide a convenient alternative to other transportation methods.

"On occasion she will take the Amtrak to Chicago and that can be a bit of a hassle too from time to time. So this just gives her another option. Gives me another option because I like to go with her," Dusseau said.

Airport officials say the expanded service could benefit the regional economy beyond just travelers. Katherine Japinga, the airport's marketing director, said businesses consider flight options when deciding where to locate.

"They look at these options. They look at, is there an airport nearby? What types of flights do they have? What services are available? So, it again attracts additional business opportunities for the regional economy," Japinga said.

For residents like Dusseau, who lives six miles from the airport, the service offers easier access to a major travel hub compared to driving to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Tickets for the new United Airlines flights are expected to go on sale Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

