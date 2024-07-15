UNDER CONSTRUCTION: St. Johns BRIGGS District Library to undergo massive renovations

BRIGGS District Library has been helping neighbors in a variety of ways for 25 years now.

Just recently, the Library was awarded grants and Crongressionally Directed spending that will help complete the 1.6 million dollar project.

Video shows the new plans, and a look at the current space.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"This Friday, July 19th, will be our last day here. We'll close at 6 PM, then shut down for two weeks before reopening at Southpoint Mall," said Briggs.

I'm Russell Shellberg, your neighborhood reporter here in St. Johns. Big changes are coming to the Briggs District Library, which is set to temporarily close its doors for some exciting major renovations.

Director Sara Morrison has been at the Briggs District Library for 20 years. She’s witnessed firsthand how the library serves as more than just a place for books—it’s a lifeline for many in the community.

"We have patrons who live alone, and for them, we're their connection to people," said Morrison.

Morrison's dedication to the library is rooted in its profound impact. Now, with upcoming renovations, she sees a new way to take that even further.

"We've been in this building since 1998—nearly 26 years come September—so it's time for a complete overhaul," said Morrison.

The $1.6 million renovation project, funded by multiple organizations, will bring a new children's area, updated furnishings, a 60-person meeting room, and more. Despite the temporary closure, the library will remain accessible in a new location.

"To give something like this back to the community, it's huge. It's why I do what I do if that makes sense," said Morrison.

Morrison emphasizes that hours of operation will stay the same, and the renovated library is expected to reopen in January 2025.

