Two mid-Michigan couples charged with alleged child abuse against adopted kids

Some are just lost for words after hearing about the charges filed against two Clinton county couples on Monday.

“The state believe that the Browns and Flores conspired together to adopt dozens of children who were removed from previously abusive, biological homes and subjected them to prolonged routine, mental and physical abuse under the guides of discipline, all for personal and financial gain,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Authorities said the case was reopened after more evidence was gathered.

Nessel said over the years, the browns and Flores adopted around 30 children, and at least 8 of them were abused - dating back to 2007.

We’re told, Joel Brown used his work experience to conspire the adoption scandal.

“He was a department specialist in the MDHHS, where one of his role was reviewing CPS cases to make sure they complied,” Nessel said.

Tashmica Torak, a child abuse privation advocate, knew the Browns and Flores.

“These are folks that are very well intentioned that set out to do something very beautiful but are ill equipped,” Torak said.

Torak said those alleged victims will have to go through a serious healing process.

“In order for children to understand what has happened to them and also build up their own strength and also challenge an adult that has abused them, it takes time,” Torak said.

Some are pressuring state law makers to make changes.

“The statute of limitations are far too short,” Nessel said. “Prosecutors only have 6 years from the latest offense. The significant problem with this is that the victims are children and most are likely unable to report the abuse until they’re free and healed.”

Between the Browns and Flores a total of 36 charges are been filed, and while Torok believes that a lot needs to be done.

“Only way abuse will end, is if the people who know about it and see it, intervene and stops it ahead of time. that’s the only way it will end,” she said.