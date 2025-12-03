TSA to fine travelers $45 for flying without REAL ID starting February

The TSA says it will begin fining travelers $45 if they show up to fly without a REAL ID. I'm talking with fliers at Capital Region International Airport to see whether they're prepared for the change, which is coming early next year.

TSA will charge a $45 fee starting February 1 for domestic travelers without REAL ID

Travelers can still fly without REAL ID but must pay the additional fee

Some states have months-long DMV wait times making it difficult to obtain a REAL ID, residents say

WATCH: Lansing travelers react to new $45 TSA fee for flying without REAL ID

Lansing travelers react to new $45 TSA fee for flying without REAL ID

The REAL ID saga continues. The original deadline was back in May - when travelers were required to have a REAL ID with a yellow star to board a domestic flight.

But now, there's a twist. A new TSA rule says travelers without one will still be allowed to fly, but they'll have to pay a $45 fee.

I asked fliers at Lansing airport Wednesday if they're ready for the change. Like Kristine Rothwell, heading from Lansing to Chicago.

"I personally have had my REAL ID for a couple years so I don't have to worry about it. But I know that it's a hardship for a lot of people especially during the holidays," Rothwell said.

Rothwell says she's set. But not everyone has their gold star just yet.

"I know many people who don't have their REAL ID. Where I live in North Carolina, there is a four month wait to get an appointment at the DMV to get your license. So it's almost impossible," Rothwell said.

The new policy takes effect February 1.

Domestic travelers 18 and older without a REAL ID or another accepted form of identification, like a passport, will be charged the $45 fee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.