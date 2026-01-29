TSA to charge $45 fee for travelers without REAL ID starting Sunday

Travelers without a REAL ID or passport will soon face a new $45 fee when flying, as a Transportation Security Administration rule takes effect Sunday at airports nationwide, including Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.

TSA will charge travelers $45 starting Sunday if they don't have a REAL ID or passport to fly

Passengers must complete an online verification process that takes 10-15 minutes before arriving at the security checkpoint

Capital Region International Airport sees 4-5 travelers daily who come to fly without a REAL ID or passport

The new policy requires passengers without proper identification to complete an online ID verification process called ConfirmID before arriving at the security checkpoint. While travelers can still fly without a REAL ID, they must pay the fee and allow extra time for the verification process.

"They've announced it for quite some time, so people should have known that they need to do it. It's not difficult to do. So it may be a hurdle, but at their own doing," said Darcy Schmitt, a DeWitt neighbor traveling through Lansing airport Thursday.

Schmitt said she has her REAL ID ready, but noted her brother is scrambling to get his documentation in order before an upcoming flight.

Katherine Japinga, marketing director for Capital Region International Airport, said the change will affect a significant number of travelers.

"We see roughly 4-5 people everyday who come through who don't have a passport or a REAL ID so it impacts those people who are traveling," Japinga said.

Airport officials recommend passengers without a REAL ID or passport arrive early and bring a mobile device to complete the TSA's ConfirmID process. According to the TSA, verification typically takes 10 to 15 minutes but could take up to 30 minutes. Passengers need a printed or electronic copy of their receipt to show TSA agents, and the verification remains valid for 10 days.

