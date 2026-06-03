Trump administration cuts tariffs on farm equipment, but Michigan farmers say relief is uncertain

The Trump administration reduced tariffs on certain farming equipment by 10% earlier this week, but one Mid-Michigan farmer says it remains unclear whether that relief will reach him.

• The Trump administration reduced tariffs on certain farming equipment, including combines and harvesters, from 25% to 15%.

• A local farmer says rising costs make this one of the most challenging times to be in agriculture.

• Robert Reese says the tariff reduction may help, but whether farmers will feel the impact remains to be seen.

WATCH: Local farmer hopes tariff cuts on farm equipment bring some relief

Michigan farmer hopes tariff cuts on farm equipment bring some relief

Robert Reese is a fourth-generation farmer in DeWitt Township, producing corn, soybeans, beef and more. He says this is one of the most challenging times to be in agriculture.

"Everything we touch is more and more expensive everyday," Reese said.

The tariff reduction applies to equipment like combines and harvesters, which were cut from 25% to 15%. Reese says any help is welcome, but he is cautious about what it will mean at the farm level.

"Anything helps. Whether we see the trickle down effect at our level, that's to be seen. So hopefully the price of new equipment doesn't go up as much," Reese said.

He compared the pace of cost increases to a familiar frustration.

"Kinda like at the gas station, the price goes up really fast, but it doesn't come back down very fast," Reese said.

Most of his crops are already in the ground, with sweet corn and pumpkins still to be planted. Despite the challenges, Reese says his bottom line is straightforward.

"Ideally, we like to pay our bills. And so, would be nice to either have price of what we're buying come down, or the price of what we're selling go up," Reese said.

Reese Farms has operated since 1944, and Reese says he hopes that legacy continues, but the road ahead is uncertain.

"We've been here since 1944. I hope we're here for a real long time, my kids get to farm. But every year the struggle is a little harder and a little harder," Reese said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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