Travelers beat Wednesday snow forecast by flying early for Thanksgiving

Michigan travelers are getting a head start on their Thanksgiving plans, arriving early to avoid the snow forecast for Wednesday.

I met Nicholas Bolda from Florida on Monday, who flew into Lansing to spend Thanksgiving with family. I asked Bolda if he was glad to have flown in early.

"Actually, yes, I am. However, I took a one-way trip up here, so I have to drive back down. So now I'm a little apprehensive, like what do I have to drive back down through?" Bolda said.

I also talked with Abbey Raymond from Holt, who landed at Lansing airport on Monday.

"Especially since I had a layover in Chicago, and was flying out of a small airport and then back into one, it's a lot nicer to have the confidence that I'm already here in case anything were to happen," Raymond said.

For those who didn't get a head start on travel, FOX 47 meteorologist Bryan Bachman says snow is expected on Wednesday through Thanksgiving.

AAA officials tell me more than 2.6 million Michiganders are traveling for Thanksgiving this year - the highest on record.

With over 2.3 million of them expected to drive, AAA says travelers who hit the road sooner rather than later may avoid the worst of the mid-week weather.

"God bless those who are traveling, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, because that'll probably be a hot mess," Bolda said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

