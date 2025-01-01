Top stories from Clinton County in 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, I am reflecting on some of the most impactful stories from Clinton County this year. From heart-wrenching tragedies to hard-won victories and community celebrations, the county has seen it all. Let’s take a look back at a few of these moments.

A BRIGHT LIGHT IN LANSING: JAYCI SIMON'S MOMENT TO SHINE

Lansing celebrates Jayci Simon as Silver Bells Grand Marshall

One of the brightest spots came in Lansing, where the 40th Annual Silver Bells in the City Parade took center stage.

The event, which always draws large crowds, had extra sparkle this year as St. Johns native Jayci Simon was selected as the Grand Marshal.

Jayci, a silver medalist in badminton from the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, had already made her mark on the world stage—but leading the Silver Bells Parade was an entirely new honor.

"I never once had it on my mind that I would become the Grand Marshal, but it’s really cool to be on the other side of things," Jayci shared as she led the parade down the streets of Lansing. Her presence as Grand Marshal was a big 'hats off' to community pride.

The parade wasn’t just a celebration of Jayci’s achievements—it was a celebration of the people of Lansing and the broader Mid-Michigan community, who have supported her throughout her journey.

For our neighbors who watched Jayci grow up and cheered her on from the sidelines, seeing her lead the parade was an unforgettable moment of pride.

EAGLE TOWNSHIP FIGHTS FOR ITS FUTURE

Eagle Township triumphs over proposed Megasite

For more than a year, residents fought tooth and nail against the proposed development of a 1,400-acre mega-site for a large-scale manufacturing plant.

Many in the township, including Supervisor Troy Stroud, voiced their opposition, arguing that while development could be beneficial, it had to align with the needs and desires of the community.

"What I don’t like is when it’s forced onto a community without them saying, ‘Yes, this is what we want,’" resident Cori Feldpausch told me during one of the township meetings.

Their voices were heard. The large-scale development was officially scrapped after local organization LEAP, which had initially promoted the site, withdrew its plans.

"This just shows what a township can do with the right people saying ‘no.’ So thank you!" said Feldpausch during the township meeting, reflecting the relief many felt after the project was halted.

Moving forward, Stroud and the township board are committed to transparent development that reflects the true desires of the people who call this Eagle home.

A Tragic Accident Shakes Watertown Township

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Clinton County hit-and-run crash

It's one of the most devastating stories I’ve ever covered.

In Watertown Township, a 35-year-old woman, Ashley Marie Monroe, was accused of causing a crash that killed two men and left more than a dozen others injured. Monroe allegedly drove with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The crash, which occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 18, tragically killed 30-year-old Jonathan Esch and 42-year-old Daniel Harris.

Watertown Township Manager Jennifer Tubbs, who has served the area for 25 years, said it was the hardest call she’d ever received.

"It was... nothing I could’ve prepared for, " she told me, speaking of the sudden weight of the tragedy.

The township, which had never seen anything like this in its history, is still trying to heal. Monroe faces multiple charges, including operating under the influence causing death, and will be back in court in January.

