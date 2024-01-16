Tips for safety in Michigan's low temperatures

With Michigan temperatures dropping, it's important to keep yourself safe and warm

Clinton Area Ambulance Service's Director Lynn Weber says the best way to do so is to be prepared at all times

Preparation includes gathering essentials to have in the car such as blankets and warm clothing as well as dressing appropriately when going out in the cold

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Roads are pavement and then can turn to glare ice in the blink of an eye. Life is good, and then it's not," said Clinton Area Ambulance Service's Director, Lynn Weber.

Clinton Area Ambulance Service's Lynn Weber emphasizes the seriousness of recent snow and ice in Mid-Michigan.

"'You know I'm just going to run to the grocery store.' So you throw on your pair of khakis and summer jacket or just a hoodie and go. And the next thing you know, you're sideways in a ditch and you're going to be there for a while," said Weber.

Weber recommends packing essentials like hats, gloves, coats, boots, and blankets to avoid hypothermia if your car shuts off in these temperatures.

"In this weather, it won't take long if your car isn't running." said Weber.

Weber also explains that since the roads are icy, the ambulance also has drive slower. This means that the response times of EMS could be slower than usual.

Weber advises staying inside your vehicle to trap heat in and calling 9-1-1, are the best ways to keep yourself safe.

