Thursday Thing kicks off in downtown St. Johns with new name and updated format

A summer staple is back in downtown St. Johns, with a new name and an updated format designed to bring more people to the heart of the city.

The Thursday Thing, formerly the Higham Street Market, has kicked off in downtown St. Johns.

The weekly event features a different food truck, live music act and local vendors each week.

The Thursday Thing runs every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. through August 27.

WATCH: Downtown St. Johns launches Thursday Thing summer series

Downtown St. Johns launches Thursday Thing summer series

Previously known as the Higham Street Market, the event is now called the Thursday Thing. Each week features a different food truck and live music act, along with local vendors lining the downtown sidewalks.

St. Johns Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Heather Hanover spoke about the event during setup Thursday.

"It's a place for people to gather, a place to come down and see what's happening downtown. And so, you just know it's a nice thing to come and see and not be afraid to come down, just have fun." Hanover said.

The Thursday Thing runs every Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. through August 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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