Things to know before your pet has a bite of your Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is a time to cherish friends and family all while enjoying some wonderful food. And while that food might be the best thing you've ever tasted, it could be harmful to your furry friend.

While enjoying our dinners, it's easy to forget about what might hit the floor or whats okay to give as a "treat." Director of the MSU Veterinary Medical Center, Dr. Kelley Meyers says that you should avoid feeding your pet food that is meant for humans, no matter how cute they look.

Meyers says that food normally involved in the holiday such as grapes, onions, chocolate, and foods containing the sweetener xylitol are common foods that many are unaware are toxic to pets.

Preventing your pet from eating these items can reduce the risk of poisoning or other effects.

Meyers also says to keep plants up. especially poinsettias, holly berries, and lilies. these plants can be harmful to your pet if eaten.

