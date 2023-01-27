These mid-Michigan businesses are collecting prom dresses for an April giveaway

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Prom dresses can be $100 or hundreds of dollars, but sometimes they can even be free.

Owner of Ovid's Vineyard Creative Arts Theatre Susan Green has been collecting gently-used prom dresses and accessories since 2019 for the sole purpose of giving them away.

"Right now, I think we're at like 75, but our biggest donation year was about 500 dresses," Green said.

She, along with three other area business owners, are already collecting items for her annual spring giveaway where teens can browse the racks at the theater, try on their favorite gowns and leave with their first choice and maybe even their second choice.

"It's a wonderful opportunity that Susan has created for girls, women, to drop off really nice prom dresses that they've already used, they're not going to wear them again, and they just want to bless someone else," owner of Rise Up Co. in St. Johns Emily Baudoux said.

The dresses range in size from 0 to 20, and each costs nothing to the lucky teen that gets to take it home. To keep the program running, however, a dress or cash donation is encouraged.

"Our doors will be open in, I think, the second week in April is when we're doing it. Right after Easter," Green said. "But, the week or two weeks before that, you can give us a call, and you can make an appointment with us and look at dresses and take one."

Donations for the giveaway can be dropped off at any of the following within their respective business hours:

1. Vineyard Creative Arts Theatre in Ovid (call ahead)

2. Rise Up Co. in St. Johns

3. The Wash of Owosso

4. The Dairy Den of Laingsburg

