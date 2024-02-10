The annual 'A Night To Shine" event returns to St. Johns giving everyone a chance in the spotlight

February 9th, multiple churches from across our neighborhoods held their annual "A night to Shine" event

The event gives the chance for anyone to be in the spotlight

Guests that attended the event called it "The best night ever"

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. The annual Night to Shine event is back at St. John's, giving young people of all abilities a chance to step into the spotlight.

Friday night, kids across our neighborhoods got a prom...

"It's really awesome to see the communities just come together to care about these people who don't always get to be the center of attention. And this is their night to shine." said, Silvia Jarvis the Community Events Coordinator at NorthPointe Church.

In its 7th year, Pastor Rick Ruble says that this event, sponsored by local churches, is one where everyone feels appreciated.

"They have incredible gifts, incredible strengths that we need to celebrate." said Ruble.

As I talked with them, they were happy to celebrate as well.

"Cause it's all of the food and the drinks and 'hey those friends' and there has been so much good!" said Honorary Guest Jarred Miller.

"I like it! This is the best day ever of my life!" said Honorary Guest, Alex Woodruff.

While this was the best day ever for the guests, Silvia says it's a great day for volunteers as well.

"I just wish we had more of this in this world. I do. It's so happy." said, Volunteer Jane Theis.

The organizers say the event will continue to be held each year, giving everyone their own night to shine.

