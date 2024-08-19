The 78th annual Dewitt Ox Roast took place this weekend

The 78th annual Dewitt Ox Roast took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Dewitt.

Residents persevered through rain showers, to enjoy various activities.

Watch the video above to see all of the festivities that took place on Sunday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Sunday of showers and storms was no problem at this year's Ox Roast.

“The residents here has persevered, the rain has not deterred anyone,” Said Sheryl Landgraf, Chair, of Dewitt Ox Roast.

All for an event that has been a staple in the Dewitt community for decades.

“The OX roast has been an institution in this community for 78 years,” said Landgraf.

Sunday's event included an ice cream eating contest, various carnival rides and games, a chance to use Firefighting equipment, and a dunk tank.

For Downtown Dewitt residents like Stella Gallagher, this year was a good one.

“I loved it, I loved it, I haven't slept in about a week and a half but I loved it.” Said Gallagher.

Gallagher said the Ox Roast values community, art, policemen, and the kids in the Dewitt community.

“I wait for it every year, in fact, this year when we had to have a new committee I volunteered for the arts festival. It was that important to me that we step up our game, and continue the tradition.” Said Gallagher.

This year's festival committee was new, and they’re hoping to continue the event next year.

“We love the ox fest and love our city.” Said Landgraf.

