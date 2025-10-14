Tenants at Kristana Mobile Homes express concerns about water ahead of Winter

As winter nears, some tenants at Kristana Mobile Homes say not much has changed since their legal battle began earlier this year.

"I have no intentions of leaving here. This is my home," one resident said.

Jason Eldridge is a familiar face at Kristana. We first met him back in April when he and other tenants were asked to leave the mobile home park within a week. Later, Kristana's owner told us it was to pave the way for a multi-million dollar redevelopment project.

"It's been downright miserable," Eldridge said.

Water was eventually turned off at the location for 85 days before a judge stepped in and ordered Kristana to restore it, until 3 lawsuits filed by tenants against the owner are concluded.

"I have to contact the owner by email in order to have water to fill up the bulk tank," Eldridge said.

The bulk tank holds about 3,200 gallons that's supposed to be spread out among 5 remaining tenants. But now as temperatures get lower, there are concerns about the tank.

"There is a concern on whether there is a system around there that the water would be able to flow freely throughout the cold months," Eldridge said.

Khadja Erickson with The Tenant Resource Center says that's just one of many concerns as winter approaches.

"As the temps continue to drop we do have concerns about how are the residents further away be able to access that tank," Erickson said.

Residents tell me that responsibility is left up to Eldridge.

"I have to pump water from the big tank into these empty barrels and put them in my truck and drive them to tenants far away," he said.

When I asked if that would be a strain when winter comes, Eldridge responded: "I have no choice but to do it. These are my people and we have each other's back."

"There's going to be different challenges with lower temperatures," he added.

