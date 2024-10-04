TAKING FLIGHT: Breeze airlines holds inaugural flight to Fort Myers

Breeze Airlines took it's inaugural flight to Fort Myers on Thursday.

"We're eliminating the need for folks to have to get on the road and drive to another airport… come right to Lansing and use the non-stop service," said LAN Airport Director, Nicole Noll-Williams.

Breeze Airways is joining the Mid-Michigan skies for the first time. I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you why neighbors from Lansing are taking flight.

"His son lost everything after the last hurricane..." said Finch.

For neighbors like Mary Ellen Finch and Roger Eichen, this inaugural trip helps to provide comfort in their property after recent events.

"He’s been going to check on ours, but it always feels better to see it yourself and make sure everything is okay in the neighborhood," said Finch.

On Thursday, neighbors gathered to take part in Breeze Airways' first flight to Fort Myers, a flight that Nancy and Stephen Hilker told me is helping them travel easier.

"We're so done with the big giant airports where you're just waiting and waiting," said Hilker.

"It's an easy, easy flight to get to Florida and back," said Hilker.

While the new flight seems to benefit all of our neighbors traveling to and from, Breeze Airways Chief Guest Officer Fiona Kiesel told me it's benefiting the city of Lansing as well, specifically with job creation.

"It's usually about 20. But we want to see this service thrive and grow and get bigger here in Lansing," Kiesel.

Breeze says its flights operate Wednesdays and Saturdays to Orlando, and Thursdays and Sundays to Fort Myers, with tickets as low as $79.

