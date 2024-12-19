TAKE A LOOK: A St. Johns front yard turned into a Detroit Lions tribute

Despite last weekend's loss to the Bills, Detroit Lions fans like Jeff Lazaros are showing their support in creative ways— including turning his St. Johns front yard into a football field.

Children from the neighborhood, like Miles and Kaynin Schmitt, joined in to help paint the field, turning it into a space for both football and fun.

Watch video above for how this neighborhood project is bringing smiles to everyone involved.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One neighbor here in St. Johns turned his yard into a touchdown… I mean, look— I’m actually standing in an endzone. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how neighbors are keeping the Lions’ pride alive.

After last weekend’s loss to the Bills, Detroit Lions fans are still finding ways to keep their spirit roaring, including neighbors like Jeff Lazaros, who grew up in Detroit.

"I've always loved the Lions... I hope I don't look it, but I’ve been a fan for 50 years," said Lazaros."

With Super Bowl hopes still alive for the Lions, Lazaros decided to bring the stadium to his front yard— painting a field and adding slogans to show his support.

"I broke out with some tape measures, string, and paint cans," said Lazaros.

That’s when his crew showed up… children from across the street jumped in to help paint the field.

"It was more spray painting, like right up here," said resident Kaynin Schmitt.

The boys told me about their love of football and how this field is helping them enjoy both the Lions and the outdoors.

"Just knowing that when we’re doing this, we’re going to have this amazing field to go play in," said Kaynin Schmitt.

"And we can do it later in life now that we know what to do," said Miles Schmitt.

And as the boys played on the field, they made sure their hard work paid off, celebrating touchdowns in the endzone.

For Lazaros, the best part is seeing his project put a smile on their faces.

"It was fun watching them learn and be involved with it, so it was really cool just to have the kids be a part of what we created here," said Lazaros.

