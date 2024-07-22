SWEET START: Farmers and neighbors share the importance of farm to table as sweet corn season starts

For over 70 years, Reese Farms has been providing our neighbors with local produce.

As the season starts early this year, Farmer Robert Reese says that they had to raise prices to match inflation rates.

Video shows neighbors grabbing their share of the corn and speaking on the importance of supporting local grown.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt. Sweet corn season is upon us. I'm talking with farmers and neighbors about how farm-to-table is making an impact.

It's a crop that many look forward to in Michigan...

"We come out every year, it's just a habit," said Resident Frank Gallalito.

While others enjoy the company that comes with the purchase.

"I like the people, and they have a quality product," said another resident.

For over 70 years, sweet corn has been the cornerstone here at Reese Farms. This season, the weather brought an early start, and the nation brought some difficulties... inflation.

"Yes, we did raise prices just a little bit to cover some of the rising costs, including seed, inputs, and labor," said Farmer Robert Reese.

Reese says the price increase isn't something they look forward to, but seeing the return of customers despite the increase keeps them positive.

"It tastes better fresh, and it's cheaper than the stores," said Gallalito.

This comes from Reese's practice of fresh corn every day. Reese told me when the day is over, the leftovers get returned to the field for fertilizer. As the season picks up, Reese says that the customers are the reason the corn returns every year.

"We're just so dependent on our customer base, and we're so thankful that people want to pull into the driveway," said Reese.

And Robert's son, Will, says even if you don't buy it, it's nice to look at.

"This is Willie with sweet corn this harvest. Come and look at the sweet corn," said Will.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook