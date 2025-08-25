Sunflower season blooms at Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns

Sunflower season is in full bloom at Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns, where visitors stopped by over the weekend, not just for the craft show but also for the newly reopened sunflower field.

The sunflower garden at Uncle John's Cider Mill opened to the public last week.

The garden is open Thursday through Sunday until around October.

The annual craft show at the cider mill also drew many visitors over the weekend.

Instead of building sandcastles on Sunday, many St. Johns neighbors were building bouquets.

Uncle John's Cider Mill hosted its annual craft show over the weekend, drawing many visitors. But it wasn't just the uniquely crafted items that drew neighbors in; it was a sea of yellow, too.

"You know, we're a long way from a beach here in St. Johns, so this is a great way to connect with nature and have a good time doing it," Michael Beck said.

Beck, the president of Uncle John's Cider Mill, says the sunflowers are a big attraction.

"It helps bring people in. And when they're here, they see other people's sunflowers and they just want them," Beck said.

The cider mill opened its seasonal sunflower garden to the public last week. The garden is open every week, Thursday through Sunday, allowing visitors to get their sunflower fix until the garden closes for the season around October.

