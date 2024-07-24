STAYING CONNECTED: 15M state grant helping neighbors receive better internet in Clinton County

On July 11th, the Clinton Conty Commissioners shared that $15M was granted to Clinton County to provide faster internet in rural areas.

The grant will help more that 3300 residents and 30 businesses.

Video shows neighbors responses to the grant and excitement for the project.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in Ovid. While the internet does wonders in keeping us all connected, there's a new state grant that's a game-changer for neighbors who might not have the fastest connection speeds.

"It's just a good, big plus all the way around for them to take and get this grant and put this money into the community," said Ovid resident Dave Weiderer.

Ovid resident Dave Weiderer and his sister have lived here their entire lives. When COVID came through, Dave says his sister's job changed drastically.

"It made her a little more comfortable because she didn't have to drive to Lansing every day. But reliable internet was a part of that," said Weiderer.

Now, as working from home becomes more common, reliable internet is a must-have. This is just one of the reasons the state awarded Clinton County a $15 million grant to bring faster internet to the area, provided by Frontier.

"The Board of Commissioners saw that as a priority and saw that there were gaps in service here within the county. They looked to utilize the available funding to enhance those services and to address those problems, ultimately aiming to eliminate the digital divide that exists in those areas," said Clinton County Administration Controller John Fuentes.

Fuentes says gaps in service included educational, business, and medical challenges. The grant will help reach more than a dozen townships, helping to keep all of our neighbors connected.

"If it's improvement and progress, go for it," said Weiderer.

Fuentes says nearly 3,300 residents will receive faster, more reliable internet, and they expect the project to be finished in 2026.

