St. Johns woman arrested after police say assault report on rail trail was false

An investigation into the report of an assault along the St. Johns rail trail determined the incident was a false report, according to the St. Johns Police Department.

A 20-year-old St. Johns woman now faces criminal charges for allegedly filing a false assault report.

Police say Madison Mackenzie Wright's statements did not align with evidence collected during their investigation.

Wright is being held at the Clinton County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

The alleged assault was reported around 12:40 a.m. on the morning of Monday, June 9 on the St. Johns section of the Frederick Meijer Clinton Ionia Shiawassee trail near the Business 27 overpass.

According to police, Wright reported being confronted by two men who tried to grab her and cut her with a knife.

Authorities say during the investigation her statements did not align with evidence and her report was proven false.

Wright was arrested on the afternoon of Thursday June 12 and is being held at the Clinton County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

