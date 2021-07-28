St. Johns woman and her dog win America's Top Dog

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Rachel Clark of St. Johns and her 4-year-old dog Chewy just won $10,000 on national television as contestants on the show, "America's Top Dog" on A&E.

Clark, 25, is a manager at Cher Car Kennels in St. Johns, which boards, breeds, and trains dogs. Cheryl Carlson, the owner and Clark's boss, and mentor, texted Clark one night to tell her about the show. Clark said she had never heard of it.

"You and Chewy need to get on this," Carlson said.

"Just reading the name, 'America's Top Dog,' I was like, 'Yeah, okay, Cheryl. You're blowing a little smoke here,'" Clark said. "But I started looking up clips of the show and actually started watching season one and I was like, 'You were not joking. We do all of this.'"

Lauren Shields, FOX 47 News, 2021 St. Johns woman and her dog compete on America's Top Dog

