St. Johns Wilson Center project moves forward

I spoke with City Manager Chad Gamble about the progress of this long-awaited development.

"Hopefully within the next couple of months, we'll begin construction of the community center. And then shortly after that, followed by the developer, beginning construction and rehabilitation of the building for the apartments," Gamble said.

One neighbor I spoke with — Emily from The Minty Mitten — said she's excited that they are restoring history instead of tearing it down.

Other conversations I've had revealed concern that nothing was being done to move along the process. Gamble explained this wasn't the case.

"The remediation of the building has been complete. And now one of the components we've been waiting for is the federal historic tax credits," Gamble said.

Gamble explained the historic tax credits will supply the developer Dymaxion with resources to preserve the historic building features. He said the first portion of their application has been approved, and after the approval of the second portion, construction can begin on the apartments.

The city is aiming to have the community spaces finished by late spring or early summer next year, while the apartments in the developer's part of the building could take up to 14 months after construction starts.

Construction on the other half of the building—which is owned by the city—is expected to begin in August or September.

