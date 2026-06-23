St. Johns is preparing for a change in leadership, introducing Todd Campbell as its next city manager.

Todd Campbell will become St. Johns' next city manager, starting next Monday

Campbell served as Clinton County's deputy county administrator since 2020

He plans to prioritize the Wilson Center project and building community relationships

WATCH: St. Johns welcomes new city manager

St. Johns welcomes new city manager

Campbell met residents at a meet and greet Monday night.

"Looking forward to being a part of the team to help see where the next chapter for St. Johns is and help St. Johns move forward," Campbell said.

Campbell steps into the role after serving as Clinton County's deputy county administrator since 2020. Residents say they are watching closely to see how he works with the community, including local businesses.

"As much as we can collaborate together, as much as we can give a hand to each other, I think it's better the community will be," said Dora Isbell, a St. Johns resident and business owner.

Isbell said strong communication between city leaders and business owners can make a big difference for the community's success.

Campbell said one of his early priorities will be moving forward the Wilson Center project, a development that has been in the works for years.

Campbell takes over after the city fired former city manager Chad Gamble in January, following concerns about his management style.

Campbell's first official day on the job is next Monday.

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