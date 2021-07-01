St. Johns teen won 2 awards at Miss High School America pageant

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Olivia Melton is Miss Michigan High School.

Last weekend, she competed in the Miss High School America Pageant in Little Rock, Arkansas. She came back to her hometown of St. Johns with some hardware.

"I ended up placing in the top 15, which is huge," Melton said. "I also ended up getting the overall interview award. I have always interviewed really well, and this was just like a final push of, 'You interview really, really well!'" ​

This means that Melton had the best interview score of all 55 contestants and was a finalist in the pageant. Melton took home two plaques for her accomplishments.

"I really was just shocked," Melton said. "I was standing there waiting for them to call the finalists, and I was like, 'Oh my God. Wait, that's me!' The girl next to me actually had to tap me because I was so - I talked myself into I was just going to sit during finals and eat snacks with my blanket in the dressing room."

"Honestly, I was not surprised at all. I mean, it's Liv. Come on!" Melton's older sister, Dakota Hoaglin, said. "But like, I was super proud obviously. She's been through so much and she's pushed through so much and I'm just so proud."

"I had a couple judges reach out to me, one specifically she told me that this cannot be the end and that I have to come back," Melton said. "So, I've decided that in two years I will be headed back with Michigan again, as Miss Michigan Collegiate, to try to win Miss Collegiate America."

The new Miss High School America is Stephanie Skinner from the District of Columbia.

