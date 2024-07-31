St. Johns 'Stuff the Bus' helps less fortunate prepare for the school year

Clinton County's 'Stuff the Bus' event helps to get students ready for back to school.

Neighbors around the area donated folders, binders, markers, backpacks, and more to help other neighbors in need.

Video shows the bus being filled with back-to-school items and words from community members.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. At first glance, this might seem like just another bus, but step inside and you'll discover how it's transforming the educational experience for students across Clinton County.

When it comes to back-to-school, some of our neighbors know it's a struggle for others.

"Kids have a lot of needs for school, so give back and help out where you can," said Resident Mike Mullen

On Wednesday, volunteers from CAN Council, Caring and Sharing Family Life Services, St. Johns Kroger, and community members helped to stuff a bus full of school supplies for those in need across the county. Director Marie Barks says that this year, they are helping 250 families with supplies.

"When kids go to school, they see their friends sitting next to them, they have a nice pack of crayons or pencils, and another child doesn't have that. It makes them sad and can cause some stress," said CAN Council's Director, Marie Barks.

The other stressful part of this year is the rise in supply prices.

"Families don't have that in their budget. They're worried about putting food on the table and a roof over their heads, and school supplies are extra," said Barks.

An extra that resident Scott Taylor says he is happy to contribute.

"They might not be my kids that they are going to, but someone else's kids. And I think that means as much to a parent as it does to the person giving it away," said Taylor

Another reason that Kroger Assistant Manager Brandon O'Berry says they are honored to participate.

"It's really nice to feel like we're a part of the culture, a part of the community, to do things like this," said O'berry.

Barks says backpacks will be filled and given out to our neighbors in need later this week.

