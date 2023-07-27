St. Johns 'Stuff the Bus' helps families by donating school supplies

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Wednesday, July 26, CAN Council, Caring & Sharing Family Life Services Council Coordinator Marie Barks helped the community in a big way. She was leading the charge to fill a bus with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

"A lot of kids don't have the school supplies they need that the family can't afford," said Barks. "They're putting food on the table, they're paying rent and bills, and they can't afford to buy school supplies and the things the kids need."

But it takes more than Barks and her team to help collect supplies. That's why the bus was parked outside of the Kroger in St. Johns.

"People can purchase their things in Kroger, and then bring them out to us or we're taking cash donations as well," Barks said.

The sheet of paper that Bark's team handed out was a list of items that could help stuff the bus.

And as people brought items out, Barks and the team sorted them.

From here, those supplies will be used for Project Connect, which is set up for families to collect the supplies in backpacks so that the kids are ready for the school year.

"It feels good to help other kids and other people in the community because there are a lot of kiddos out there and families out there that don't have the means to purchase what they need for school," said Barks.

Year after year, Barks and the community make the wheels for 'Stuff the Bus' go round and round.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook