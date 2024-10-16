St. Johns street improvement plan finalizes before winter

Earlier this year, we showed you a plan to fix streets in St. Johns.

The "Street Improvement Plan" has a 2028 deadline and is helping to fix more than a dozen local St. Johns roads.

Watch the video to see more on the roads and what is to come.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Roadwork is coming to a close. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, speaking with city officials about the recent road work efforts and how they plan to wrap up before the cold months ahead.

“Aesthetically, it just looks a lot better," said Thelen.

Ed Thelen told me he has been on Cass Street in St. Johns for 31 years—long enough to see the street paved twice.

“It’s part of a millage we’ve had going on; this is the third time we’ve voted it in,” said Thelen.

To learn more about the timeline of this millage, I talked to the Director of Public Services.

“Lindy Lane, Sturgis Street, Oakland Street, Cass Street, and North Lansing are all completed. On Friday, we will be completing the final base coat of asphalt on Brush Street, and then at the end of the month, we will be finishing up with Morton Street, which is getting new water mains,” said Justin Smith.

Smith told me that the streets not only add a new look to the city, but also provide added parking and lighting in some areas, increasing usability for all.

“Our goal is to produce a final product that they can be proud of, and we can be proud of as well,” said Smith."

For neighbors like Thelen, the street improvements are making St. Johns a happier place to be.

“It’s all part of making the city good for living. You can’t have bad streets, you can’t have bad schools, bad police—any of that. It’s all part of the plan to keep the city moving forward and being on top of what we’re doing,” said Thelen.

Smith told me the millage provides the city with around $800,000 a year to work on their roads. The improvement plan is set to be finished in 2028, with many streets still on the list.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook