The city of St. Johns is working to fix a problem at the Veterans Memorial Spray Park after some users reported receiving a mild electrical shock from an activator button that turns on water features.

WATCH: St. Johns spray park addresses electrical shock reports

St. Johns spray park addresses electrical shock reports

City officials say modifications have already been made to the button and they are working with the manufacturer to fully resolve the issue. The city shared the update in a Facebook post.

A St. Johns woman told me her grandson was shocked earlier this week when he pressed the activator button at the park.

The city is asking anyone who experiences the issue to contact officials at 989-224-8944 ext. 227 so they can gather more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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