St. Johns Soapbox Derby draws record 86 racers to Clinton Avenue

Clinton Avenue in downtown St. Johns transformed into a race track Sunday as the Soapbox Derby returned for its annual event.

The tournament-style race started with 86 competitors and narrowed down to two winners, one for each age division.

Addison Poff won the stock class division and Reese Larue won for super stock, both earning a spot at the national race in Akron, Ohio.

The St. Johns race is now the second largest local Soapbox Derby race in the country, according to organizers.

WATCH: Record 86 racers compete in St. Johns Soapbox Derby

Record 86 racers compete in St. Johns Soapbox Derby

The race drew 86 participants, the most in the event's history since organizers brought the tradition back to the community in 2019.

"This is the most kids we've ever had, and it keeps growing every year," said Lee Smith, St. Johns Soapbox Derby director.

Lee, who won the race in 1967, helped revive the tradition.

His granddaughter Ella Smith was among this year's racers.

Ten-year-old Ella competed for her fourth year and finished second in her division.

"It's really special because my first year I got fourth, so I'm pretty happy I got second this year," Ella said.

2022 winner Kayla Gruber said the event has become a community staple.

"It's an every year thing, so I think people look forward to it," Gruber said.

The St. Johns race is now the second largest local Soapbox Derby race in the country, according to organizers.

Addison Poff won the stock class division and Reese Larue won for super stock, both earning a spot at the national race in Akron, Ohio.

"We have a lot of events in this town, and this seems to be the biggest one-day event for this town and everybody loves it," Lee said.

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