St. Johns secures $150,000 grant to revitalize Senior Citizen Park

The City of St. Johns has been awarded its first-ever Recreation Passport Grant, securing the maximum amount of $150,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to breathe new life into Senior Citizen Park.

The grant will be combined with approximately $250,000 in local contributions to fund Phase One of park improvements. The planned upgrades include new fencing, sidewalks, parking enhancements, a swinging bench, and additional site restoration work to support the installation of six new pickleball courts—a highly requested recreational feature in the community.

"This is an exciting moment for St. Johns," Mayor Scott Dzurka said. "Securing our first Recreation Passport Grant reflects the strong vision we have for expanding recreational opportunities for all residents. The improvements planned for Sr. Citizen Park will enhance wellness, community gathering, and the vibrancy of our public spaces. The Recreation Passport Grant also provides the City with multiple years to collaborate with partner agencies and regional entities to finalize the required matching funds."

The flexible timeline will help the city strategically build partnerships and maximize the long-term impact of the investment. City Manager Chad Gamble emphasized the collaborative planning behind the project and its long-term value to the community.

"This project represents the collaborative design and master-planning efforts led by Bill Schafer, Parks and Recreation Director, along with the City's Parks Board," Gamble said. "The Recreation Passport Grant strongly supports the City's goal of making smart, leveraged investments in amenities that enhance quality of life and make St. Johns a great place to raise a family."

The final timeline will depend on securing the required local match and completing necessary project steps. The city will continue to work closely with the community and regional partners toward these goals.

