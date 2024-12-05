St. Johns Secretary of State Office to close while moving locations

The Secretary of State Office in ST. Johns will be moving locations later this month.

The current location at 1041 South US-27 will be closed from December 13th and will reopen on December 23rd across the parking lot at 1087 South US-27.

During the closure, neighbors' options include using self-service stations or going online.

Self-service stations include:



instant registration

driver's license and ID renewals

and more

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's administration has also doubled the number of services online to help neighbors.

Neighbors who need to go in person before the new location opens can schedule their visit at the closest office on the Secretary of State's website.

To access the Secretary of State's website, click here.

