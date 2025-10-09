St. Johns schools could get state funding for building repairs after failed bond votes

St. Johns Public Schools may finally have a path forward to fund much-needed building improvements after the state allocated $200 million for school infrastructure in its new budget.

• St. Johns Public Schools could access state infrastructure funding after voters rejected local bond proposals twice

• The district needs almost $30 million for facility maintenance and can apply for a portion of $200 million in statewide school funding

• Michigan's new state budget, signed into law Tuesday, allocates the infrastructure money that could help districts struggling with aging buildings

The district has struggled for years to pass a local bond to address aging facilities, with voters rejecting proposals twice. Now, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume says he's feeling hopeful about the state funding opportunity.

"Optimistic would be one word that came to my mind," Berthiaume said.

The state budget, signed into law Tuesday, includes up to $200 million in school infrastructure funding statewide. This could address a major component of St. Johns' failed bond proposals.

"Making sure that we're maintaining school buildings is vitally important for the success of not only our students, but our school district," Berthiaume said.

According to Berthiaume, the district needs almost $30 million to maintain its facilities. St. Johns and other districts across the state will be able to apply for a portion of the $200 million allocated to schools in the new budget.

The funding could provide relief for a district that has faced challenges securing local support for necessary building maintenance and improvements.

