St. Johns School Board approves non-voted bonds for early learning center after two failed votes

The St. Johns Public Schools Board voted Monday night to move forward with a new early learning center using non-voted bonds, despite community opposition following two failed bond proposals.

St. Johns School Board approved non-voted bonds for a new early learning center after voters rejected two previous bond proposals that included the project.

The district will pay for the center using general fund money over 10 years without increasing taxes, with plans to open this fall.

Neighbors packed the meeting to voice opposition to the board proceeding without voter approval, though some residents supported the decision.

The board approved the use of non-voted school bonds and the purchase of property in the St. Johns industrial park for the future early learning center site during a packed meeting at St. Johns High School.

"It's been voted on twice, and you evidently haven't listened," neighbor Larry Wineland said during public comment.

The decision comes after voters rejected two previous bond proposals that included plans for the center. Community members filled the high school orchestra room to voice their concerns about the board's decision to proceed without voter approval.

"The bond was turned down two times. It seems as if, it's stated right here. 'The board recognizes the value of public comment,' While you might recognize the importance of it, it doesn't seem that you're taking it under advisement," neighbor Beth Klein said.

However, some residents supported the district's approach.

"So when this district has asked you for bonds, and it has asked and said we're at critical points, we as those who live here need to start listening because they warned us some of this was coming," neighbor Lori Lillmars said.

According to the district, the non-voted bonds will allow St. Johns Public Schools to pay for the early learning center out of its general fund over the next 10 years without increasing or extending current taxes or bonds paid by the community.

The board also voted to accept bids for the sale of the former East Olive Elementary School building. That sale could mean the community center currently located there would have to move, along with several local nonprofits. Whether they will have to move is still uncertain.

Board members say they want to work with the community center to explore options for keeping some programming in the building.

"We listened to our community and we tried to find the best cost-effective measure to ensure that we are going forward as a district to serve our younger students," Superintendent Berthiaume said.

Berthiaume says the goal is to have the early learning center open by this fall and to put the East Olive building up for sale this summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.