St. Johns salon prioritizes accessibility for elderly clients, including those with dementia

It happens countless times throughout a lifetime - a haircut. But for one neighbor, her weekly appointments mean a little more.

"She feels like she's a part of something," said Sabrina Newton.

Newton's mother-in-law, Sharon, has Alzheimer's dementia, and Newton reached out to FOX 47 News to share the difference this neighborhood business is making in their lives.

"She has friendship away from home, and we give credit to that," Newton said.

They go to Hair Creations in St. Johns, which co-owners Tamara Crippin and Kelly Baker opened in January. The owners say appointments like Sharon's are close to their hearts.

"My mom had the same disease, so I know what Sabrina's going through. And Kelly's had the same issue in her family," Crippin said.

The salon specializes in creating comfortable experiences for elderly clients and those with special needs.

"We kinda cater to the older people because that's just how we are. I mean, we go do shut-ins; if they can't come in here, we'll go to them. If they're at the nursing home, we'll go to the nursing home," Baker said.

The co-owners have even done hair at local funeral homes for clients that have passed away. Newton described how they've gone above and beyond for her and Sharon.

"When we walked out of the door, she just said, 'I feel pretty.' And when you get to the point in the journey of life, and sometimes you feel that you're not valued… this is a way for her to feel a part of something," Newton said.

