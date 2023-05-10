St. Johns resident goes from being a tradesman to a creative entrepreneur

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — For over 25 years, Michael Masters worked in the trades with his father and brothers. The company was called Masters Home Improvement.

During this time, Masters says he always had a creative itch for something more.

"The opportunity came for me around 2008 during the housing and financial crisis that we experienced in the country. A lot of people lost their jobs, my parents lost their entire business," Masters said.

While losing a business can be devastating, Masters saw this as a window of creative opportunity. With the knowledge he gained from his parent's company, Michael started his own, a graphic design business named Bizarre Design Lab, which helps companies find their identity.

"Using my mind for work was really appealing. Getting to be creative was also appealing," he said.

Master's work didn't stop there. He also started a YouTube channel where he shares his knowledge to almost 6,000 subscribers to take in for free.

"I started my YouTube channel right around the same time that I started my design business, and a lot of the reason for doing that was because I wanted to teach other designers what I was learning in real time," said Masters. "Because I've always heard that when you get to teach someone something, you get to learn it twice."

And as a small business in St. Johns, Master's business only adds to the community.

"St. Johns is a small town, and we have mainly small businesses." said chairman for the St. Johns Planning Commission Heather Hanover. "If we didn't have that tax revenue, those employers, we wouldn't have a city without small business. We've always tried to be reasonable with our expectations of what the business needs to have, and we don't want to put a lot of hurdles in their way so that they can get business started."

Michael is accepting any clients looking to level up their presence, and you can find more information here.

