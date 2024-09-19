St. Johns remembers Gary Gatewood: A beloved friend, devoted father, and cherished husband

Gary Gatewood was a beloved friend, devoted father, and cherished husband.

September 4th, Gary lost his life in a hunting accident when his rifle misfired.

Video shows his wife Katie speaking about his life and legacy that will live on.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Copy and paste the transcript here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook